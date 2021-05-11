World War Two bomb detonated near St Peter Port harbour
An unexploded World War Two bomb has been detonated on the seabed near a harbour.
The anti-submarine weapon was safely detonated by a Royal Navy bomb disposal team from Portsmouth just after 14:35 BST on Tuesday, Guernsey Coastguard said.
The device was spotted by divers about 550m (1,800ft) from White Rock Pier in St Peter Port harbour.
A 200m (650ft) exclusion zone put in place around it was lifted.
A spokesperson for Guernsey Coastguard said: "Royal Navy bomb disposal experts have successfully detonated an item of World War Two ordnance, found 548m (1,797ft) off the White Rock Pier near the mouth of St Peter Port Harbour, through a controlled explosion.
"The anti-submarine weapon was safely disposed of at 14:36 BST."
