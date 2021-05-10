Plans for new commercial port and ferry terminal in Guernsey
A new commercial port could be built at Longue Hougue as part of a £360m plan to revamp Guernsey's harbours.
The plan would see all heavy industry at St Peter Port and St Sampsons Harbour moved to the new port.
This would make room for a new ferry terminal, multi-storey car park and more leisure space at St Peter Port.
The States is being presented with seven options, ranging from doing nothing to a £700m plan which would move all passenger boat arrivals north.
The least expensive option would cost about £35m and would see what is being described by the States Trading Supervisory Board (STSB) as "vital repairs" to St Peter Port.
Deputy Peter Roffey, president of the STSB which is leading the proposals, said: "We have no money to splurge on nice to haves, but this is not that".
The hope is that with the changes at the two main harbours more space could be dedicated to amenities and some space could even be sold to the private sector, to help with the cost of the project.
Stuart Falla, who sits as a Non-States on the STSB, said: "If Guernsey's States members decide they don't have confidence in the future, other investors will see that."
Analysis by John Fernandez, BBC Guernsey Political Reporter
Two weeks ago politicians and the public were told there's no money left.
Now States members are being asked to back a £360m infrastructure project which could change the face of the island's east coast.
The calculation for those leading this proposal is how do you convince colleagues this is the good kind of spending.
This project will be a tough pill to swallow for deputies elected half a year ago with a promise to cut spending and make sure the States is tough on fiscal discipline, but to those with foresight, this could be seen as the legacy this States leaves for the next century.
