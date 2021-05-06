BBC News

Guernsey motorcyclist, 18, killed in bus crash named

Published
image copyrightFamily Handout
image captionHaydn Dodd died in a crash with a bus on Rectory Road, Castel on Monday

An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash with a bus in Guernsey has been named by police as Haydn Dodd.

The crash took place in Rectory Hill, Castel, on Monday evening at around 18:00 BST.

Mr Dodd was taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital by St John Ambulance after the crash, where he later died.

Guernsey Police will be closing the road on Friday from 13:00 BST to allow officers to inspect the site of the crash.

Diversions of traffic and bus routes will be in place for the duration of the closure, officers said.

A spokesman said: "Guernsey Police would once again like to express its condolences to Haydn's family."

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.