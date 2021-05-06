Guernsey motorcyclist, 18, killed in bus crash named
- Published
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash with a bus in Guernsey has been named by police as Haydn Dodd.
The crash took place in Rectory Hill, Castel, on Monday evening at around 18:00 BST.
Mr Dodd was taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital by St John Ambulance after the crash, where he later died.
Guernsey Police will be closing the road on Friday from 13:00 BST to allow officers to inspect the site of the crash.
Diversions of traffic and bus routes will be in place for the duration of the closure, officers said.
A spokesman said: "Guernsey Police would once again like to express its condolences to Haydn's family."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.