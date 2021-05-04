BBC News

Guernsey motorcyclist killed in crash with bus

image captionAll three of Guernsey's emergency services attended the crash on Rectory Hill

A motorcyclist has died after a road crash involving a bus, Guernsey Police has said.

The collision happened on Rectory Hill, in the Castel, just before 18:00 BST on Monday.

The road was left completely blocked and was closed for most of the evening, with all three of Guernsey's emergency services attending.

Police have not yet revealed any more details but have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

