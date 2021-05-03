Guernsey to Gatwick flight 'a significant moment'
- Published
Guernsey's first flight to London since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, has operated.
The service to London Gatwick, which had been grounded for more than a year, took off at about 07:00 BST airline Aurigny said.
A spokeswoman for the company said it was a "significant moment" and a "step forward towards normality".
The aircraft, which can carry more than 100 passengers, had 33 on board. It will now run on Mondays and Fridays.
Jess Mauger, from Aurigny, said: "This really does feel like a significant moment... 33 passengers on the jet is a small number but it's a giant leap for us here."
She said more links to Manchester were also planned in coming weeks.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.