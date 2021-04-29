'Criminal damage' to Guernsey play area forces part closure
Police are appealing for information after a children's play area in Guernsey was left "unsafe" by vandals.
The pirate ship in Saumarez Park has been closed until it can be repaired because of "criminal damage" to its floor, Guernsey Police said.
It was vandalised between 18:00 BST on Saturday and 13:00 BST on Sunday.
Those responsible caused "inconvenience for children and families who would otherwise enjoy the playground", officers said.
A spokesperson for the States of Guernsey's Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services, responsible for maintaining the playground, said it was "saddened by this anti-social act".
