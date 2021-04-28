Covid: Majority of Guernsey politicians support arrival vaccine passports
More than half of Guernsey politicians would support a coronavirus vaccination passport scheme for inbound travel.
Dr Nicola Brink confirmed earlier this month a scheme was being investigated to follow further border reopening.
The director of public health said "Covid certification" would be something the island "will need to integrate into our daily lives".
People arriving from most of the UK currently require one week of self isolation and two negative tests.
From 14 May, this is set to reduce to require self-isolation only until a negative test on arrival is received.
Current plans are for the island's borders to be open to the UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland in July.
'Waiting for vaccines'
The BBC asked States of Guernsey deputies and States of Alderney representatives for their views on vaccine passports.
A scheme of certification for inbound travel was backed by 21 of 40, while only four supported the idea local services should require a proof of vaccination.
People aged 29 and under in the UK are currently set to be offered their first dose of vaccine by the end of July, with the second set to follow up to 12 weeks later.
Deputy Steve Falla is one of those who said he would be behind a scheme for travel.
He said: "We certainly need something that will give everyone peace of mind."
Alex Le Tissier, 29, lives in England with her young family and has not seen her relatives in Guernsey since the summer of 2019.
She said: "I'll be lower down the list waiting for this vaccine, and it would likely mean I couldn't see my family this year.
"I nearly lost my nan this year and the idea of not being able to see her soon is heartbreaking."
Deputy Sam Haskins said he is dubious about how a vaccination passport scheme would work.
He said: "It's a complicated issue and we know vaccines don't necessarily prevent the transmission of the virus."
