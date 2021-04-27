Nearly 50 animals killed in Guernsey barn fire
Nearly 50 farm animals were killed in a large barn fire, the States of Guernsey has said.
Firefighters were called to the building in St Andrew at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.
Strong winds fanned the flames which caused the blaze to spread faster and it took more than three hours to extinguish.
Among the animals were 44 sheep, two lambs and an elderly pony.
The building was entirely destroyed.
There were three fire engines and six crews involved in fighting the blaze, the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre said.
Police also closed Route de St Andre in both directions.
