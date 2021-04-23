Guernsey begins to relax coronavirus border controls
Guernsey has begun to relax its border restrictions, with shorter mandatory self-isolation for some arrivals.
The States of Guernsey divides the UK into 18 regions, with only one of those in category four as of 21 April.
Anyone arriving from category three areas, with fewer than 100 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, will have to self-isolate for a week if they test negative twice.
It is the first step in reintroducing a four tier system of border control.
Arrivals from category four areas must quarantine for three weeks, unless they test negative on days one and 13.
People coming from category three areas will be tested on arrival and day seven before they can leave self-isolation, but will be required to adhere to 'passive follow-up' rules for a further week.
Only Yorkshire and The Humber was in category four as of 21 April.
Passive follow up
Arrivals from category three areas must:
- Report any Covid-19 symptoms to Public Health Services and follow their instructions, which is likely to require the resumption of self-isolation
- Not enter a nursing, care or residential home without approval of the manager
- Only enter the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in an emergency, giving notice of their status in advance if possible
- Inform any healthcare providers of their status when arranging an appointment
- Keep records of the people and places visited, where possible, to assist with contact tracing
- Comply with any additional conditions and restrictions placed on them by Public Health
The reintroduction of category two, classified as areas with fewer than 30 cases per 100,000 people, is expected on 14 May.
This will only require self-isolation until a negative test on arrival is received, but arrivals will still be tested on day seven.
Arrivals from 14 May will be required to pay £25 per test.
Category one areas, also known as an 'air bridge' do not require any testing or self-isolation.
