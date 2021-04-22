Driver arrested after fatal car crash in Guernsey
- Published
The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal car crash on a coastal road in Guernsey has been arrested.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Vazon Road, south of the Rue de Goddards junction, at about 23:30 BST on Tuesday. No other vehicles were involved.
A 19-year-man who died as a result of the crash is yet to be named.
Guernsey Police said a 28-year-old man had been arrested on "suspicion of serious driving related offences".
Investigation ongoing
Two other people who were in the vehicle remain in the Princess Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.
Police said they were in a stable condition and neither would be flown off the island.
Two others, who suffered minor injuries, have been released from hospital.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, the force confirmed.
