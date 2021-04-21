Man, 19, killed in crash on Vazon Road, Guernsey
A 19-year-old man has died in a crash on a coastal road in Guernsey.
Two other people in the same vehicle have "serious injuries" as a result of the crash on Vazon Road on Tuesday.
Police said emergency services were called to the scene just south of the Rue de Goddards junction shortly after 23:30 BST.
Another two people who were also in the vehicle suffered minor injuries according to police.
Guernsey Police said the immediate family of the man who died had been informed.
His name will not be released until all family members have been notified.
The site of the crash has been cordoned off and officers are at the scene investigating possible causes.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Police urged anyone with any information about the crash to get in touch.
