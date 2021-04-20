Aurigny and Blue Islands announce flight sharing between Channel Islands and UK
Airlines Aurigny and Blue Islands are to share routes to Jersey, Guernsey, Birmingham and Exeter.
The airlines said the in-principle agreement was subject to consultation with relevant authorities.
In a codeshare agreement, multiple airlines market the same flight under their own brand and flight number.
A joint statement said the co-operation between the airlines would begin once the Channel Islands "emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic".
Blue Islands and Aurigny confirmed they would "remain independent" but said "co-operating in the post Covid-19 environment would provide more certainty" to passengers.
The agreement did not cover pricing, promotion or customer care, which would be managed independently and left a "healthy level of competitive tension in place", a spokesperson said.
The airlines also confirmed there would be a "collective effort to rebuild flight frequencies between Guernsey and Southampton" to ensure "sustainable flight coverage" as part of the agreement.
In a joint statement, Aurigny CEO Nico Bezuidenhout and Blue Islands CEO Rob Veron said the agreement aimed to "sustainably rebuild" and ensure "critical air connectivity as we come out of the pandemic".
They said: "We firmly believe this agreement will help to bring stability for both passengers and our employees.
"Whilst we remain competitors, we will continue to seek out areas where efficiencies may be gained from collaboration - ensuring the viability and sustainability of this essential part of island infrastructure."
