Covid-19: Guernsey to begin relaxing border restrictions from 23 April
- Published
Guernsey is set to reintroduce shorter self-isolation periods for people arriving from some areas from 23 April.
Arrivals from Category three jurisdictions, with fewer than 100 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, will have to self-isolate for a week if they test negative twice.
Currently, all travellers arriving must self isolate for three weeks, unless they test negative on days one and 13.
A four tier system of border control in place.
All countries and areas of the UK have been classified as category four since non-essential travel was banned in January, requiring the full self-isolation period for arrivals into Guernsey, Alderney and Sark.
The non-essential travel ban was lifted when the bailiwick exited its second lockdown on 22 March.
The change on 23 April will see the reintroduction of category three jurisdictions, one week ahead of schedule.
People will be tested on arrival and day seven before they can leave self-isolation, but will be required to adhere to 'passive follow-up' rules for a further week.
Passive follow up
Arrivals from category three areas must:
- Report any Covid-19 symptoms to Public Health Services and follow their instructions, which is likely to require the resumption of self-isolation
- Not enter a nursing, care or residential home without approval of the manager
- Only enter the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in an emergency, giving notice of their status in advance if possible
- Inform any healthcare providers of their status when arranging an appointment
- Keep records of the people and places visited, where possible, to assist with contact tracing
- Comply with any additional conditions and restrictions placed on them by Public Health
'One-way Journey'
The resumption of category two areas, classified as places with fewer than 30 cases per 100,000 people, is expected on 14 May.
This will only require people coming into the bailiwick to self-isolate until they receive a negative test on arrival, but they will still be tested on day seven.
Arrivals from 14 May will be required to pay £25 per test, the States confirmed.
Category one areas, also known as an 'air bridge' do not require any testing or self-isolation.
Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority Peter Ferbrache said the changes were the "first steps in significantly reopening our borders" and were made with the "intention of not closing them again".
Deputy Ferbrache said: "Given the progress of our vaccination programme we believe this can and will be a one-way journey towards more open borders.
"We still intend to reduce travel restrictions further in July, by which time we hope to have the vast majority of adults in the Bailiwick protected with one, if not two, doses of the vaccine."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.