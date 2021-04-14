States of Alderney pays tribute to the 'remarkable' life of Prince Philip
The States of Alderney has paid tribute to Prince Philip in a special meeting held on Tuesday afternoon.
A similar ceremony was held by the States of Guernsey, following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday.
The meeting was convened to recognise his contribution "not only on this island, but also the wider world", President William Tate explained.
He said: "It's only now that I realise just what a truly remarkable human being he was.
"I mean we've all known him for being Price Philip, the consort of the Queen, but there's so much more about him that we've learned."
The Queen and Prince Philip made six trips to the Channel Islands between 1949 and 2005.
Guernsey's bailiff, chief minister and lieutenant governor paid tribute to the "great man" on Friday following the news, ahead of their own formal meeting at 14:30 BST on Tuesday.
Mr Tate said their visit to Alderney in 2001 showed they "very much wanted to be in this community" even if it was just for a short time.
"The way in which they conducted themselves while they were here and the level of interaction with our community made it very clear they cared about us," he added.
Anne Cranford Smith, who met the Duke in 1989 on an earlier visit to Alderney, said he was a "lovely" man and the tributes were "absolutely marvellous".
She told the meeting: "I'm very sorry for the Queen, because I'm the same age as she is and I know how she would be feeling as my husband died three years ago.
"It's a life which is very difficult to put into words.
"He was remarkable, we shall all miss him," Mrs Cranford Smith said.