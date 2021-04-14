Covid-19: Tourism slump hits Guernsey's Little Chapel
- Published
Guernsey's Little Chapel has lost 90% of its income during the coronavirus pandemic, largely because of a fall in cruise ships visiting the island.
The Little Chapel Foundation says the fall in income is affecting its plans to continue restorations.
It wants to revamp the grounds surrounding the 16ft (5m) by 9ft (3m) church, one of the world's smallest consecrated chapels.
The chapel in the Les Vauxbelets valley marks its 100th anniversary in 2023.
Work has also taken place to stop subsidence at the chapel.
The foundation said more than 80,000 people visit the Little Chapel every year, making it the most visited attraction on the island, but without visitors from cruise ships its income had fallen dramatically.
Guernsey is at "Stage 3" of its lockdown reopening procedure, with a "return to a normal level of activity within the Bailiwick, with social, recreation and business activity able to take place".
There is now no requirement for social distancing or face coverings although these measures are recommended for vulnerable people.
Anyone arriving on the island until 30 April must self-isolate for 14 days.
Little Chapel
- Is the third and largest of three built on the site - the first was built in 1914 and measured just 9ft (3m) by 4.5ft (1.4m)
- Brother Deodat created the first two chapels - which were later demolished - and started the third before retiring to France and never seeing it finished
- He had collected pebbles and broken china to decorate the shrine
- Donations came from around the world when it was featured in newspapers
