Plans for extra £40m development in Guernsey's Admiral Park
- Published
Plans have been submitted for an additional £40m development including a six-storey office building at a former gas works site in Guernsey.
Channel Islands property developers Comprop said the proposal would "complete the Admiral Park site" but plans for a cinema have been dropped.
The planned second phase also includes 64 secure cycle spaces and the completion of a car park.
Development of the site has been ongoing since 2013.
'Opportunities for business'
The first stage of development, which includes the construction of a 100-bedroom hotel, a car park and office spaces, is expected to be finished by early 2022.
Managing director Steve Marie confirmed the site will no longer include a cinema as no operators have "expressed any interest" at opening one at the site.
He said: "With the massive upsurge of online access to films and other media, to meet the need for us all to obtain entertainment from our own homes, the likelihood of investment in Guernsey by an external cinema operator seems even further away."
Mr Marie said construction could begin as soon a June, subject to approval by the States of Guernsey's Development and Planning Authority, and could be completed by spring 2023.
"We believe this final phase of Admiral Park will continue to provide opportunities for local and international business, which is a key factor in the rebuilding of the economy and providing local employment," he said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.