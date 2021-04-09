Prince Philip: 'Great man' remembered in Guernsey
Tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh have been paid by Guernsey's bailiff, chief minister and lieutenant governor.
Flags are flying at half-mast across the island in memory of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache described the duke as "a great man" with "character, energy, intelligence".
The States of Guernsey said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of the duke's death.
Bailiff Richard McMahon said his reaction was "one of sadness" and his thoughts were "with our majesty at this time".
He said the duke had visited Guernsey on six occasions and "he always had an interest in the Bailiwick".
The bailiff said he thought people would remember Prince Philip for "his selfless devotion to supporting her majesty".
Guernsey's Government House said the duke's long life was "the epitome of loyalty, commitment, service and good humour, and stands as an inspiration to us all".
"He will be sorely missed by the people of this Bailiwick."
'Devotion to duty'
The Lieutenant Governor of Guernsey said he was "fortunate" to have met Prince Philip during his service career.
"He was always clearly immensely well informed, certainly about military matters and about global affairs, but he was also massively engaged with people," said Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder.
The governor said: "I will always remember him emerging in combat gear probably in his early 90s looking every bit as fit as any other Royal Marine I've ever seen."
The duke "epitomised commitment and devotion to duty," he added.