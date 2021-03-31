BBC News

Guernsey politician launches legal challenge over expulsion

image captionThe States Members' Conduct Panel said Deputy Le Tissier had brought the States "into disrepute"

A politician facing expulsion from the States of Guernsey has said he will launch a legal challenge to a panel's recommendation.

Deputy Chris Le Tissier was found to have broken multiple sections of the States' code of conduct when using an anonymous twitter account.

The States Members' Conduct Panel said he had brought the States "into disrepute" and recommended expulsion.

A vote is due to taken by fellow deputies in the States Assembly.

Deputy Le Tissier said he was challenging what he describes as a "disproportionate and draconian" punishment.

The report into his conduct concluded the language he used on social media was "wholly unacceptable", including "offensive, sexualised language".

