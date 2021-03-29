Guernsey politician faces expulsion over social media posts
- Published
A code of conduct panel has recommended Deputy Chris Le Tissier be expelled from the States of Guernsey.
An investigation was launched into comments made on an anonymous Twitter account run by him.
It concluded his actions breached multiple areas of the States' code of conduct and brought the institution "into disrepute".
Deputy Le Tissier has apologised and referred himself to the panel as he "accepted that his actions were wrong".
In a report, the States Members' Conduct Panel recommended a vote on his expulsion, which will be taken by the States Assembly.
'Offensive, sexualised language'
Seven people lodged complaints against Mr Le Tissier over his conduct, after he was linked to an anonymous account using the pseudonym "The Pirate" and other names.
The panel concluded the language he used was "wholly unacceptable" for a sitting member of the States.
Mr Le Tissier, who was elected as a first time Deputy in October as a member of the Guernsey Party, was found to have breached six separate aspects of the States' code of conduct.
These included "knowingly deceiving or misleading the public", using "offensive, sexualised language" and that his actions had "brought the States and its members into disrepute".
The report gave him credit for referring himself for investigation and admitting his actions were "foolish".
However, it added Mr Le Tissier's social media conduct "could not be treated as a one-off aberration" as it lasted for "several months and stopped only when complaints were made".
'Disproportionate and draconian'
Mr Le Tissier has been suspended from the Guernsey Party since the start of the investigation.
He has also been asked not to attend meetings of the Committee for Home Affairs and the Development and Planning Authority.
No public comment has been made by the Transport Licensing Authority, of which he is also a member.
Mr Le Tissier said he was "surprised, shocked and disappointed at the severity of the panel's decision".
He added that he had submitted official requests for "relevant records" to enable him to "understand why the panel has handed down such a disproportionate and draconian penalty".
Mr Le Tissier confirmed he had taken legal consultation over options to challenge the recommendation.
The Guernsey Party said it had "no capacity to comment as Mr Le Tissier has been suspended" and is therefore no longer a member.
