Covid-19: Guernsey exit from lockdown confirmed for 22 March
- Published
Guernsey is set to remove nearly all coronavirus restrictions from Monday, as the island enters stage three of exiting lockdown.
This means the full reopening of pubs, restaurants and shops without need for social distancing or masks.
Schools will lift all restrictions and travel within the bailiwick can resume.
The only remaining restrictions will be controls on the border and gatherings over 100 must have approved risk assessments and record attendance.
The island has seen no new Covid-19 cases for 18 days, after going into lockdown on 23 January following an outbreak of the virus.
The decision to move to stage three was taken by the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) on Tuesday.
The States of Guernsey's exit from lockdown framework describes the move as a "return to a normal level of activity within the bailiwick", with mask use, hygiene and social distancing advised but not required.
The move also includes the lifting of bans on travel between Guernsey, Alderney and Sark, as well as the removal of all restrictions within schools.
Nightclubs can reopen and public singing or the playing of brass instruments will be permitted.
Non-essential travel from outside the bailiwick will be allowed, but mandatory two week self-isolation rules remain in place for arrivals.
'Moving forward'
Guernsey's first Covid-19 lockdown lasted for 88 days between 24 March and 20 June 2020, with this second lockdown set to last 57 days upon being lifted on Monday.
Chairman of the CCA Peter Ferbrache emphasised it would take something "quite extraordinary" to prevent the move to stage three.
He praised the "vigilance, good sense, decency and overwhelming community spirit" of islanders during lockdown.
Deputy Ferbrache said: "We're getting there, we're moving forward and moving back to the life we should always seek to enjoy."
Regional and national classifications for Covid-19 risk reducing self-isolation requirements are set to return from 30 April, according to the 'Bailiwick Blueprint' issued by the States.
This will coincide with the end to all gathering size restrictions.
Borders could reopen further from 1 July, but the date and details of all future relaxation are provisional.
