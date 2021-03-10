One case in Guernsey as lockdown exit set for 22 March
Guernsey currently has one case of coronavirus and has reported no new cases for 11 days, Dr Nicola Brink has announced.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache said "unless something untoward happens" it was very likely the island would move to phase three of its exit strategy on 22 March.
Though, he did warn some rules for large gatherings could be introduced.
The plan for the reopening of the island's borders is set to be announced on Friday, the States revealed.
Dr Brink said about 31% of the population had had at least one dose of the vaccine.
The number of cases offers "an optimistic picture" for the future of the bailiwick, she said.
The lessons learnt from the first lockdown enabled the second wave to be managed "more effectively" said Dr Brink.
The third and final stage of Guernsey moving out of lockdown, currently planned for 22 March, will be a "return to a normal level of activity" in the bailiwick where there will be no requirement for social distancing or face coverings.
"We want to give people hope because this has been very, very difficult for people," said Mr Ferbrache.
He also reminded people to dispose of their facemasks in the bin, instead of leaving them on the ground.
