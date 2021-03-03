Covid-19: Sark to lift lockdown restrictions from Thursday
Nearly all coronavirus lockdown restrictions are set to be lifted in Sark from Thursday, the Civil Contingencies Authority has announced.
The change comes as the island moves to stage three of the States of Guernsey's exit from lockdown framework.
It means no requirements for social distancing, mask wearing, caps on gathering sizes or restrictions on businesses.
The only remaining lockdown measure in place will be strict border controls.
All arrivals in Sark, from the other islands of the bailiwick and beyond, must self-isolate for two weeks after arriving in the island.
Sark has had no known cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
Alderney entered stage two of exiting lockdown on Tuesday, with Guernsey set to do so on 8 March.
