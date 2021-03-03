Covid-19: Guernsey non-essential businesses set to reopen on Monday
- Published
Shops, restaurants, pubs, and other non-essential businesses are set to reopen in Guernsey on 8 March.
The relaxation of restrictions comes as the island moves to stage two of the States of Guernsey's lockdown exit.
The decision to partially open up was taken by the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) on Tuesday.
Hospitality businesses can only serve alcohol with food and are limited to 10 people per table, while nightclubs and spa facilities must remain closed.
Detailed guidance for public health rules all businesses must adhere to reopen was published by the States ahead of the decision to move to stage two.
The move to stage two will now coincide with the anticipated reopening of the island's schools.
Other changes to Covid-19 restrictions include the expansion of bubbles to four households and allowing up to 20 people to gather indoors and 30 outside.
However, these gatherings cannot be in private homes or gardens, but can take place in spaces like clubs, workplaces and churches.
Active coronavirus cases in Guernsey fell to 12 by midday on Wednesday, with no new infections found for five days.
Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said this was in spite of testing more than 1,000 samples in the island per day over this period.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.