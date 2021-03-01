Covid-19: Guernsey sets indoor gatherings limit at 20 people
- Published
Indoor gatherings in Guernsey will be permitted when the island enters stage two of exiting lockdown but with a limit of 20 people.
These gatherings cannot take place in private homes, gardens or outdoor spaces, the States clarified.
The news comes as part of detailed guidance issued by the States of Guernsey about the further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.
Pubs and restaurants can reopen but must only serve alcohol with food.
No date has been set for the move to stage two, but the chairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) Peter Ferbrache said he hoped this would go ahead on 8 March.
This would coincide with the anticipated reopening of the island's schools, but is subject to a decision by the CCA on Tuesday.
Up to 30 people will be allowed to meet in outdoor public spaces under the stage two rules.
Both the indoor and outdoor thresholds will be used for a variety of different settings and exemptions to exceed them must be applied for to the States.
'A big test'
Stage two also allows hospitality, hairdressers, non-essential shops and other public venues like Churches or cinemas to reopen as long as public health guidance is followed, but nightclubs and spa facilities must remain closed.
All venues allowing indoor gatherings, including workplaces, clubs and churches will be required to maintain records of who enters.
Other clarifications to stage two rules include:
- Gyms to reopen with limits on numbers training, one-to-one training can take place but indoor group sessions are not permitted
- Contact sport like football cannot be played, but training sessions are allowed
- Public singing and the playing of brass or woodwind remain banned
- Bubbles will be expanded to allow four households to meet without social distancing
- Businesses can reopen to up to 20 staff indoors and 30 outside, but are strongly encouraged to recommend working from home
Face masks in indoor public spaces and on public transport will continue to be required.
Deputy Ferbrache said stage two represented a "big step", but islanders should not "think of it as being back to normal yet".
He said: "This will be a big test, to see if it sparks a rise in cases of Covid-19 and to see how effectively we can find them and control them."
Sark entered the second stage on Friday and Alderney is set to do so on Tuesday.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.