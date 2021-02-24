Charity sees rise in child domestic abuse referrals in lockdown
- Published
More than four times as many children have been referred to Guernsey's main domestic abuse charity for support this month, compared to February last year.
The Safer charity said 22 children have been referred while the island has been in its second lockdown, compared to five in February 2020.
The number of adults referred has doubled to 20 in the same period.
The charity said lockdown, which started on 23 January, had "certainly amplified" the figures.
It said that some victims have been left "more isolated with their abusers, in what must feel a very frightening space".
With schools closed there are fewer safe spaces for children to "go and have time away", they added.
"Lockdown however, is not the cause of domestic abuse," the spokesperson explained.
"Domestic abuse is not an argument, high emotions or an exchange of words - it is a pattern of behaviour where one person seeks to dominate another and have control over them."
The charity said it was "looking forward with hope" to the progression out of lockdown, but recognised this was not an end to domestic abuse.
The island moved to stage one of its exit of lockdown on Monday, no date has been set for a move to stage two.
