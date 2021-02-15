Covid: Sark first in Bailiwick to relax lockdown rules
- Published
Sark is the first island in the Bailiwick of Guernsey to relax the latest coronavirus lockdown measures.
The island was put into a Bailiwick-wide lockdown on 23 January following an outbreak of Covid-19 in Guernsey.
The Civil Contingences Authority agreed it was safe for Sark to enter stage one of the Bailiwick's exit framework from Monday.
It means the island's only school has been allowed to reopen, as well as takeaway services.
Non public-facing businesses can also reopen with up to five staff members indoors, or 10 if outside.
Sark has not seen a single case of coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Currently anyone who arrives in the island from Guernsey must self-isolate for 14 days.
The latest statistics show 184 people in Sark have been given their first dose of a Covid vaccine, with a further 44 people having received both doses.
