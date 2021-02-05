Alderney has first confirmed case of Covid-19
Published
The island of Alderney has confirmed its first case of coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The case, which was identified in a person who was self-isolating at home, was identified through contact tracing.
Health bosses said there was a very low risk of further spread of the virus in Alderney.
William Tate, President of the States of Alderney, said he was "extremely reassured by the encouraging outcome of the contact tracing work carried out".
Mr Tate added: "Our community have been excellent in following lockdown rules and doing the right thing since this second Bailiwick-wide lockdown began and that's put us in a good place as this first positive case comes to light."
Alderney, which has a resident population of around 2,000 people, has been in lockdown since 23 January when four positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in nearby Guernsey.
The total number of cases on Guernsey has since risen to more than 300.
'Worrying news'
Public Health Services and the States of Guernsey said they were working closely with Alderney's health service and the States of Alderney to ensure they were fully supported.
In Alderney, more than 700 elderly and at-risk islanders have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far.
Director of Public Health for Alderney and Guernsey, Dr Nicola Brink, said: "I'm sure this will be worrying news for Alderney residents if only because it is the first positive case since the pandemic began.
"But I really want to reassure the community.
"Because we identified this person early as a potential contact, they have been self-isolating for several days.
"Coupled with how Alderney is already in lockdown, we have been able to complete our contact tracing assessment very quickly and confirmed there are no further contacts outside of the household."
Dr Brink said this was "not a reason to be complacent" and urged anyone experiencing symptoms to report them immediately.
