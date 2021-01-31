Covid: Guernsey schools remain closed as cases exceed 230
- Published
Guernsey's schools will stay closed to all children until at least 8 February to minimise coronavirus transmission among students and staff.
Cases rose to 231 on Sunday, with five in people in hospital with the virus.
Reopening for key worker children and vulnerable students as soon as it is safe remains a "priority", the States of Guernsey said.
The decision to postpone their return again was made to give the States more time to set up a testing system.
'Working extremely hard'
A bailiwick lockdown was announced on 23 January, following four Covid-19 cases of unknown origin.
On Saturday, the States asked anyone who had attended the dance festival at Beau Sejour between 19 an 22 January to self-isolate.
So far, 39 cases have been linked to 11 education settings in the island, with 24 students and 15 staff affected.
Schools were initially closed until 27 January following the lockdown announcement, with that extended to 2 February later in the week.
A States spokesman explained education and care services staff would remain "in contact with the most vulnerable learners" while they cannot be in school and distance learning would continue to be available to all students.
He said: "Teachers, lecturers and other education staff are working extremely hard to ensure that this lockdown does not mean the island's children do not have access to education, and this commitment will continue even after sites reopen to the children of critical workers."
