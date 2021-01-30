Covid: Guernsey dance festival attendees asked to self-isolate
- Published
Anyone attending a Guernsey dance event before the recent Covid-19 outbreak is being asked to self-isolate.
Islanders at the Festival of Dance at Beau Sejour between 19 and 22 January could have been exposed to positive cases, the States of Guernsey said.
Active cases have risen to 186 on Saturday, one week after the bailiwick went into lockdown.
They should self-isolate alongside members of their household for the days remaining from two weeks since going.
This means anyone who attended the event at the leisure centre on 19 January will finish isolating on Tuesday, with those on the final day finishing on Friday, the States explained.
However, this "relatively short period" of quarantine will be extended if they develop symptoms of coronavirus or are contacted directly by Public Health.
The Sir John Loveridge Hall at Beau Sejour is currently in use as the island's mass vaccination centre.
'Becoming particularly infections'
The States said people who were at the festival only needed to be tested if they develop symptoms and do not need to inform Public Health about their movements and interactions before entering self-isolation.
Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said the decision was taken after a case was identified on Friday.
She explained that even the short period of isolation was "very much worthwhile", as some who were at the event "may just now be becoming particularly infectious".
Dr Brink said: "So if you were at the festival at any point, please self-isolate as quickly as you can, and be alert to any symptoms developing for you or members of your household.
"By doing this, you're really helping us keep the number of further cases down."
