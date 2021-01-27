Alderney harbour crane installation delayed by bad weather
- Published
The installation of Alderney's new harbour crane has been delayed, after bad weather prevented critical workers from arriving in the island.
Four specialist fitters from England are expected to start work in about two weeks, the States of Alderney said.
They will operate in isolation and observe Covid-19 safety protocols.
The current crane broke down for several days in October, forcing a shipment of food and other supplies unable to land to return to England.
The crane has arrived on island but will not be operational until the team of specialist workers arrive by private charter boat from Poole, the States said.
Installing the crane is expected to take three to four days, working around the existing shipping schedules.
The team will be housed and fed in private accommodation, work in isolation and observe Covid-19 restrictions to protect the community from the risk of infection, the States confirmed.
Boyd Kelly, Chairman of the General Services Committee, said: "The measures have been put into place by the harbour office staff and I am confident that any potential health risk to Alderney residents from these essential workers has been eliminated."