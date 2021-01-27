Covid: Moderna jab approved for use in Guernsey
The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Guernsey.
The island's third coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in the spring, Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said.
The Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have already been offered to priority groups in the bailiwick.
A timeline for when the Moderna jab will be rolled out to residents has not been confirmed.
Guernsey's latest statistics show there are 84 known active case of coronavirus in the island.
'Optimistic'
Guernsey entered a lockdown on Saturday following an initial outbreak of four coronavirus cases were discovered on Friday.
The States of Guernsey said all patients in hospital who were Covid-19 positive had been discharged.
Dr Brink said the approved Moderna vaccine provided some "optimistic" news for residents.
"It'll be nice to have a third designated vaccine available for our use," she said.
The States of Guernsey confirmed the jab had been approved by the Committee for Health and Social Care at a meeting on Tuesday.
