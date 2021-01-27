Covid-19: Alderney faces 'significant risk of infection'
Alderney residents have been warned there is a "significant risk" Covid-19 may be present on the island.
There are no active cases currently, but the States of Alderney confirmed some islanders would be spoken to as part of contact tracing.
President William Tate said anyone who is a contact of a case will be tested and must self-isolate for two weeks.
So far, the island is yet to have a confirmed infection and Mr Tate urged people not to speculate or panic.
Currently, anyone who arrives in Alderney or Sark from Guernsey have to self-isolate for 14 days.
The travel restrictions were put into place after a recent outbreak of coronavirus in Guernsey led to the bailiwick announcing a lockdown.
Alderney's Island Medical Centre (IMC) announced on Facebook more than 700 residents will have been given a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Thursday.
'Trust the professionals'
Mr Tate gave the warning after speaking with Dr Sally Simmons from the IMC, the States confirmed.
He said: "Don't listen to rumour and certainly don't pass it on.
"Take a grown-up approach, trust the professionals and wait until the accurate information is available.
"Yes we may have a problem but we don't have to be overly concerned because the right processes are in place."
Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the IMC immediately on 01481 822077 and must self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a test, the States said.
If their condition is severe they should call an ambulance.
Coronavirus tests in the island are done at the IMC or Le Mignot Memorial Hospital.
The centre will schedule people to come for testing in the mornings if possible, as the samples have to be sent to Guernsey by air.
Results are expected to be returned within 24 to 48 hours, depending on the weather.
However, the States said there will "inevitably be delays" and emphasised people must continue to self-isolate until their result is confirmed.
