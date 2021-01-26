Covid-19: Guernsey schools remain closed to all children
- Published
The closure of Guernsey's schools to all children has been extended until at least Monday, with 30 Covid-19 cases linked to eight education sites.
The closure includes children of essential workers and vulnerable students, the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) confirmed.
It is an extension of the measure first announced to last until Wednesday.
The decision follows an outbreak consisting of 62 known active cases, having risen from six last Friday.
Schools were already closed to other children as part of coronavirus restrictions.
Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink said the situation in schools, colleges and early years providers was a "cause for concern", and keeping them entirely closed for the remainder of the week was needed to "stop the rapid transmission of Covid-19".
She explained the CCA was "examining all options" to get schools and other childcare settings open for key worker and vulnerable children "as soon as possible".
Chair of the CCA Peter Ferbrache also announced financial support measures would be restored, including the hardship fund for those who need "urgent financial assistance".
He added the payroll co-funding scheme would resume taking applications from February.
'Number of rumours'
Ten more coronavirus cases linked to the outbreak were found on Monday, the States of Guernsey confirmed.
The outbreak was first identified after four people tested positive, prompting an immediate lockdown on Saturday.
More than 1,200 islanders were tested for the virus on Sunday and Monday.
Guernsey Police said officers were aware of a "number of rumours circulating on social media" about the origins of the outbreak and warned islanders "not to believe everything they read or are told".
The force said: "We can give our assurances that any evidence of a breach will be robustly investigated.
"Rumours can actively hinder officers' investigations and also put undue pressure on people accused of doing something they may well not have."
