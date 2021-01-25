Covid-19: Guernsey identifies 38 new cases linked to outbreak
An additional 38 Covid-19 cases have been identified on Guernsey, linked to an outbreak that emerged over the weekend.
The total number of known active cases has risen to 52, the States of Guernsey said.
The bailiwick entered a second lockdown on Saturday, after four people with no travel history or links to known cases tested positive for the virus.
Tests were taken by around 650 people on Sunday, with 600 booked for Monday.
Information on financial support available for businesses forced to close is expected to be released this week, the States confirmed.
Guernsey's vaccination centre at Beau Sejour began to administer vaccines to eligible islanders on Monday.
Schools and childcare providers have now been closed to all children, including those of key workers and vulnerable pupils, until at least Wednesday.
The States said this decision was taken after 18 cases were found linked to seven different schools or education settings and "more cases are expected to be confirmed".
The closure will allow full contact tracing to take place and affected buildings to be deep cleaned.
'Calls and emails'
The island's Joint Emergency Services Call Centre (JJESCC), has received 604 calls and made 673 referrals for testing since Saturday, Guernsey Police confirmed.
The force said waiting times waiting times are likely to exceed 15 minutes, but urged islanders to have patience.
"Whatever you do, don't wait for five [minutes], then hang up and phone Public Health", officers said.
The States issued guidance on the Covid-19 contact details for islanders in response to the "high numbers of calls and emails", asking people to only make contact if they absolutely must do so.
