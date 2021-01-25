Covid-19: Guernsey vaccination centre opens in Beau Sejour
- Published
Guernsey's Covid-19 vaccination centre at Beau Sejour has opened to the public.
The centre opened two days early on Saturday after new cases emerged over the weekend, with healthcare workers receiving vaccines there instead of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
The Sir John Loveridge Hall is expected to be used as a central hub until May.
Everyone attending vaccine appointments is "strongly encouraged" to wear a mask, the States of Guernsey said.
As of 17 January, 4,121 islanders had received one dose of a vaccine, with 519 also receiving a second dose.
The first set of islanders eligible for a vaccine at Beau Sejour will be those over the age of 75, followed by the over-70s and those clinically vulnerable to Covid-19.
They will be administered with a six-week interval between doses to ensure the "most optimal and strategic use" of the Bailiwick's vaccine supply, the States said.
The vaccines will be distributed according to a priority list set out by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation.
Those eligible will be contacted by the States by letter to invite them to book an appointment via phone.
The centre will be closed on Wednesday to evaluate how the system is operating, with vaccinations due to resume on Thursday, the States said.
After the first week, appointments are expected to run Tuesday to Saturday.
Care home residents, the over-80s and frontline health and social care staff began being vaccinated in a primary care setting in December.
These two priority cohorts will continue to receive their second dose after a three to four week interval in line with existing plans.
All vaccinations in Alderney and Sark are being distributed by GP practices.
