Guernsey Airport begins £12m baggage scanner upgrade
Work has started on a £12m upgrade to Guernsey Airport's baggage scanning system.
It includes replacing current X-ray scanners with 3D technology, which could reduce queuing time for travellers, Guernsey Ports said.
Until the new system is in place, the airport is required to carry out random hand searches of hold baggage.
The first of two machines is expected to be up and running by the spring, bosses said.
The current equipment, which has been in use since 2004, no longer meets the requirements of the UK Department for Transport.
The 3D scanners could mean items like liquids or electronic equipment no longer need to be removed from bags, reducing queuing time for travellers.
It is expected to cost up to £12m from the States of Guernsey's capital reserve, as the airport is operated by the States Trading Supervisory Board through Guernsey Ports.
Once up and running, the new machines will process luggage from the check-in desk to being loaded into the plane.
Steve Langlois, from Guernsey Ports, said he was pleased to see significant investment in a "critical" part of the airport.
He said: "As technology and standards improve, we want to ensure Guernsey's ports are equipped with the latest and most resilient technology."
Mr Langlois added passengers travelling with checked luggage should allow extra time, in case their bag is randomly selected for a search.