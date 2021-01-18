'Poorly' grey seal pup rescued in Guernsey
A "poorly" grey seal pup was rescued by the GSPCA off the coast of Guernsey on Sunday.
The female pup was "half the weight she should be" and had an injury to her nose, the animal charity said.
She is now receiving around the clock care at its seal facility, where three other pups are being cared for.
The animals are "so young" there is "a long road before we can even think of releasing them back to the wild", Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager said.
The seal, which weighs 20kg (3st 2lb), has been named Blaze and joins a Guernsey seal pup rescued on New Year's Eve and two Jersey pups.
The GSPCA has asked for people to be on the lookout for seal pups, saying due to the weather there could be others that need help in February.
