Guernsey affordable housing project completes 1,000 homes
- Published
A social housing project has completed construction on its 1,000th island property.
Work by Guernsey Housing Association (GHA) first began in 2002, with the aim to create affordable housing for those on low incomes.
The not-for-profit organisation recently completed 17 new homes at Clos Carre in St Saviour, bringing to the company to its grand total.
It comes as waiting lists for housing in Guernsey continue to grow.
Rental shortages in the island have "accelerated" during the Covid-19 crisis, according to GHA's chief executive Steve Williams.
"There are a lot of people out there who do need our accommodation," he told the BBC.
The Clos Carre project was, however, unaffected by the crisis, using local trade to complete the 17 homes by the start of 2021.
A total of 10 properties will be available to rent, and seven for partial ownership to first time buyers.
The project cost £4.49m, with the States of Guernsey paying for 11% of that sum via a grant.
In July, the States agreed to regulate the island's housing market for the first time, including monitoring "basic standards for rental dwellings".
The GHA is due to complete a further 50 homes in the coming year, but it warned a shortage of land could see plans beyond that halted.
Development manager Phil Roussel said the association was working "very hard" to meet "a huge need".
