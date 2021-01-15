Guernsey: Hundreds put off seeing GP in Covid lockdown
Hundreds of people in Guernsey put off seeing a GP during lockdown, a States survey has found.
In the Community Survey 3,126 people answered whether they had put off a doctor visit, with 625 saying they had.
It was most common in teenagers, with nearly 170 people aged between 15 and 19 postponing a visit.
Reasons for putting off seeing a doctor included a fear of Covid and it being too expensive.
The figures are from the last of five reports about the impact of Guernsey's coronavirus restrictions on residents during lockdown.
Reasons for putting off seeing a GP included people thinking their condition was not urgent, that treatment wasn't possible due to restrictions, a fear of Covid, or that it was too expensive.
The report also revealed 344 people (11% of those who answered) were due to have medical appointments or procedures which were postponed.
The survey also asked how the States communicated Covid guidance and decisions - 413 people (14% of respondents) thought elements of lockdown could have been explained better.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby, advisor to the Civil Contingencies Authority, said: "It was important that we gathered data as soon as possible, whilst it was fresh in people's minds so that we had information we could learn from.
"Seeing so many other countries in lockdown again now, we know all too well that the possibility of another Bailiwick lockdown hasn't gone away, which makes this data even more valuable."
In total, 3,699 people aged 16 and over completed one of the surveys - 7% of Bailiwick's population.
