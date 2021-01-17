Covid: Guernsey artist captures every day of 2020 in paintings
- Published
An artist who painted a picture every day in 2020 said he was "proud" to have helped others through the Covid-19 crisis.
Rob Sweeney, 50, from Guernsey, made a "personal agreement" to paint "whatever happened" last year.
The art teacher said it took him about two hours each day to complete the watercolours, inspired by his island surroundings.
Mr Sweeney said it was a "compliment" to be thanked by members of the public.
He tasked himself with the artistic challenge after completing similar projects in 1999 and 2010.
"Once you've made an agreement with yourself in your mind, you don't go to bed until it's finished," he said.
Mr Sweeney managed to complete his daily paintings while working as a full-time art teacher at Les Beaucamps High School.
"It was a way of waking up your senses, and keeping your eyes open. It sounds silly, but the more you look the more you see."
He decided to share his creations with the public by posting them online.
"People have said seeing the pictures each day really sort of helped, which is a real compliment and something I feel quite proud about really," he said.
"I think the landscape became a constant for people in amongst the turbulence of the year."
The artist said it was also important to capture the "quirky moments" of 2020, "amongst the seriousness of it all".
He said the "chap who came out of Waitrose dressed as batman with his trolley full of loo rolls" was an image that particularly stood out.
The collection of Mr Sweeney's 2020 paintings was exhibited at the George Crossan Gallery on Saturday.
