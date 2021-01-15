States of Guernsey members' pay to be frozen in 2021
Pay for Guernsey States members and non-States members will be frozen in 2021.
The Policy and Resources Committee said it was "not appropriate" to increase pay for political members "at a time when public finances are under enormous pressure".
An increase for all members was due to be automatically applied from May.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache said: "We all need to do what we can to preserve our limited public finances."
The Policy and Resources said the fact many employees in the public and private sectors will see their salaries frozen influenced its decision.
Mr Ferbrache, President of the Policy and Resources Committee, added: "In these extraordinary times, I'm sure all my political colleagues will be in full agreement that deputies' pay should not be increased this year."
