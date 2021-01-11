Covid-19 vaccines for Alderney and Sark
Coronavirus vaccination programmes have started in Alderney and Sark.
The first allocation of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was delivered to the Island Medical Centre in Alderney on Sunday.
The vaccination programme has started in the Connaught Care Home and Jubilee Sheltered Housing.
The islands will be following the same priority list as Guernsey. Neither island has had any cases of coronavirus.
The Island Medical Centre has asked patients not to contact staff for their vaccination date.
Sark residents will also be offered the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
The States of Guernsey will roll out the vaccine across its population according to a priority list set out by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation.
The first doses of coronavirus vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech, were delivered in Guernsey in December.
They were given to front-line healthcare workers from Guernsey, Alderney and Sark.