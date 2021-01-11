Starfish dumped in bins in Guernsey and 'left to die'
A number of starfish have been found dumped inside a bin in Guernsey.
Jamie Hooper from conservation group, La Societe Guernesiaise, said the spiny starfish were found at Portelet last week.
The spiny starfish preys on ormers and scallops, which is the reason the group believes some islanders would want to kill them.
"To take them out of the sea and to try and control their population is not advisable," Mr Hooper said.
"Someone has gathered them up, brought them up the beach and put them in the bin to be left to die.
"A native species should be left to live out their lives as part of a balanced marine ecosystem."
He said a similar incident occurred in the island a couple of years ago.
The spiny starfish, also known as Marthasterias glacialis, lives in shallow waters close to shore and down to depths of 200m (656ft).
It is usually pale and easy to spot on the seabed due to its body being covered in white spines with purple tips to the end of its arms.
Wildlife filmmaker and diver Sue Daly - based in Sark - said she was "rather mystified" by the dumping of the creatures.
"It seems unfair picking on the starfish - they're part of the ecosystem and once we start taking one species out, it's not good for everything else that's down there," she said.
"There must be things that feed on the starfish, so by taking those away, you're impacting those higher up the food chain."
Any witnesses are being encouraged to contact the authorities.