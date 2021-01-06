'Original forge' of Guernsey granite industry to be restored
One of the key buildings associated with Guernsey's granite industry is to be restored.
Stone from the island was used in building and civil engineering projects including St Paul's Cathedral and the Thames Embankment.
The National Trust of Guernsey has purchased the former office near the Longue Hougue quarry, which is now a reservoir.
Trust president Tony Spruce said it was the "original forge" for the industry.
The building was constructed with an unusual triangular shape and would be used by masons to store tools and sign in for work.
Mr Spruce said at the industry's height it would have been used daily by more than 100 masons.
It was converted to a house in the 1950s and has been a rental property since, he explained.
Mr Spruce said: "This is where stone masons would leave their chisels of an evening to be sharpened for the following day's work, a lot of activity went on in this small building."
The trust will convert the building into a centre to tell the history of granite in the island.