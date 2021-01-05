Guernsey cancer compensation scheme is 'huge boost'
A Guernsey man who has a rare form of asbestos-related cancer says a new compensation scheme from the States will be a "huge boost"
The island's government agreed in 2020 to give a one-off payment from 2021 to those who are eligible.
The States agreed to provide £100,000 a year for the scheme.
Between 2005 and 2015, exposure to asbestos was the underlying cause of death in 19 cases and contributed to the death in a further four cases.
Ian Goodwin, who developed the disease after years in the construction industry, said: "It's been a long time coming but it's going to be a huge boost.
"There are a lot of people who have not been able to save for this type of thing because obviously they don't know what's going to happen in later years of their working lives."
The scheme will bring Guernsey in line with Jersey, after a compensation process was introduced there in 2019.
Mesothelioma is often caused by exposure to asbestos - a group of microscopic mineral fibres banned from use in construction in 1999.
It principally affects the lining of the lungs after the fibres are inhaled and become trapped, damaging them over time and it can take 20 years after exposure for the cancer to develop.