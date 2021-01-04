'Poorly' seal pup rescued on Guernsey coast
- Published
A "thin and poorly" grey seal pup has been rescued on the coast of Guernsey.
The seal pup who has been named Titan, was "extremely thin" and half the weight it should be, said Geoff George who rescued him.
He has been taken to the GSPCA's intensive care area for seal pups, alongside two other rescued seal pups.
The charity's manager, Steve Byrne, said it had been a "very busy festive period" with "hundreds of animals" in their care, including the three seals.
"We have had a record breaking number of wild animals and birds through our care," said Mr Byrne who is appealing for donations.
Mr George, head of marine mammals at GSPCA, said with the "awful weather" recently there could be other pups needing help in the coming weeks and urged people to get in touch if they see anything.