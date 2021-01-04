Covid economic recovery 'could cost social policy momentum'
- Published
A focus on Guernsey's economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic could mean momentum is lost in key areas of social policy, campaigners claim.
The Guernsey Disability Alliance (GDA) said it was concerned financial pressures created by Covid-19 could mean the States changing priorities.
The group said successes of 2020, such as new anti-discrimination law, needed to be built on.
Politicians agreed to historic anti-discrimination law in July.
The GDA said a priority should be extending the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
It said it also wanted the secondary education review and a review into provision for those with special educational needs prioritised.
The campaign group warned continued delays were damaging for members of the community who found change difficult, such as those with autism.
The first phase of the discrimination law is expected to come into force in 2022, but it has to be fully drafted and returned to the States for approval before it becomes enshrined in law.