New Year Honours 2021: Four recognised in Bailiwick of Guernsey
Four people in the Bailiwick of Guernsey have been named in the Queen's New Year Honours List.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby and Dr Susan Fleming have both been appointed MBEs.
They have received the honours for their services to Guernsey's health care and residential care sectors during the coronavirus pandemic.
The chief operating officer of St John Ambulance, Nicola Harrison, has also become an MBE for her work in the community during the pandemic.
And Alderney resident Ronnie Cairnduff has been awarded a British Empire Medal for his services to entertainment and culture, after he stepped in at short notice to stage a scaled back, Covid-compliant Alderney Week.