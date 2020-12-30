BBC News

Sark electricity price dropped to 50 pence per unit

Published
image captionFrom 1 January customers will pay four pence less per unit

The cost of electricity is set to change in Sark from 1 January.

The island's Electricity Price Control Commissioner has reset power prices and customers are due to be charged 50 pence per unit, lower than a maximum capped rate of 54 pence.

The new "fairer" tariff is based on proposals by Sark Electricity Limited.

The changes were being made to reflect the challenges of falling demand and commercial uncertainties caused throughout 2020, officials said.

However, there will still be a minimum monthly charge of £40 for domestic and commercial premises.

It means if customers use under £40 worth of electricity, they will still have to meet that minimum bill.

