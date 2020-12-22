Covid-19 vaccine: Guernsey prioritises health and care workers
- Published
The initial round of Guernsey's Covid-19 vaccination programme has been given to health and social care workers.
The first doses were administered on the 17 December with just seven of the 975 not used, the States of Guernsey said.
This wastage of 0.7% was significantly lower than the expected rate of 20%, the States added.
Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink described the roll out of the vaccine as "extremely successful".
The States added the low wastage rage was a "credit to the vaccinators" administering them.
The doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were distributed to:
- 350 to care home staff
- 50 to Medical Specialist Group frontline staff
- 30 to primary care doctors and nurses
- 25 to dentists and hygienists
- 25 to paramedics, ambulance technicians and first responders
- 30 for health and care staff based in Alderney and Sark
- 328 to acute staff, mental health ward staff and Allied Health professionals
- 130 to social care staff, including district nurses, domiciliary care staff and private carers
'Excellent take up'
Dr Brink said the atmosphere among the medical staff responsible for administering the vaccine was one of "great satisfaction" and thanked those whose work had "made this possible in such a short period of time".
"We have had excellent take up from those who have been offered the vaccine so far.
"No one who has received the vaccine so far has experienced any adverse reactions," she added.
The second batch was also received last week and will be administered to the same people, as the vaccine must be delivered in two doses 21 days apart.
More vaccine is due to be delivered in January, the States said.
Subsequent vaccines will be rolled out according to a priority list set out by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation.
